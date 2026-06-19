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Harshit Rana returns to India squad for final ODI against Afghanistan

The fast bowler is back in action after months on the sidelines with a knee injury

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Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana
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Fast bowler Harshit Rana has been added to India's squad for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Rana has completed his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence and has joined the squad in Chennai ahead of the series finale.

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The 24-year-old had been sidelined since suffering a ligament strain in his right knee during India's warm-up match against South Africa before the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup in Navi Mumbai. He was forced to leave the field after bowling just one over and later underwent surgery in February.

His recovery also ruled him out of IPL 2026, with doctors advising a lengthy rehabilitation programme.

Ready for busy months ahead

Rana's return comes as a timely boost for the national side. The right-arm pacer has already been picked for India's upcoming white-ball tours of Ireland and England, where the team will play seven T20 Internationals.

His inclusion for the final ODI against Afghanistan marks his first return to the senior set-up since recovering from injury.

Led by Shubman Gill, India have already sealed the three-match series after winning the opening two games. The hosts will now look to complete a 3-0 sweep when they take the field in Chennai.

Updated squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal

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