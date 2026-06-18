Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan tons power India to series-clinching win over Afghanistan

India's top order fired before Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar shared 6 wickets in Lucknow
Lucknow: Skipper Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan hit brisk centuries to set up India's 170-run thrashing of Afghanistan in the second ODI and clinch the series in sweltering Lucknow on Wednesday.
India posted 402 after Gill top-scored with 154 and the left-handed Kishan struck 125 as the pair put up a commanding 224 runs for the third wicket.
Indian quicks Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar took three wickets each to help bowl out Afghanistan for 232 in 44.3 overs for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
"The way our fast bowlers are bowling in this heat, on these wickets, it's not easy to keep hitting the deck, keep hitting those areas consistently with that pace," said player of the match Gill. "So very happy with that."
The extreme heat forced organisers to schedule three drinks breaks per innings, with several players from both sides requiring on-field treatment for cramps.
Invited to bat first as temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), India lost an early wicket before Rohit Sharma (48) and Gill steadied the innings with an 87-run second-wicket partnership to set the tone.
Rashid Khan broke the stand with a quick googly to bowl Rohit just short of a half-century, but the breakthrough did little to stem India's momentum.
Gill reached his ninth ODI century with a four, adding to his unbeaten 84 in the series opener, while Kishan raced to a 71-ball hundred with a flurry of boundaries as Afghanistan's bowlers wilted in the heat.
Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote finally broke the marathon stand to get Kishan caught out.
Gill battled cramps during his 110-ball knock, which included 22 fours and two sixes, before falling when his tired reverse sweep was caught at deep cover.
Kharote struck again to remove KL Rahul for a golden duck but was denied a hat-trick by Washington Sundar.
Rashid joined the late burst to pick up more Indian wickets as the innings lost momentum.
India had looked set to surpass their ODI record total of 418 before a late collapse saw them lose seven wickets for 42 runs and bowled out in 49.5 overs.
Kharote claimed four wickets, while Rashid returned figures of 3-38 in his eight overs.
India's Gill did not take the field in the second innings with his deputy Shreyas Iyer standing in as skipper.
In reply, Afghanistan lost an attacking Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 41 as he fell caught behind off Brar.
Debutant Prince Yadav made his mark with a good catch in the deep to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran for 21 off Arshdeep and later bowled Kharote for his debut wicket.
Rahmat Shah top-scored with 79 and Sediqullah Atal scored 42, but India struck regular blows to deflate Afghanistan.
Debutant Darwish Rasooli left retired hurt on six and never came back in a forgettable first ODI outing as he was injured while fielding and stretchered off the field in India's innings.
"No doubt it was tough today (due to heat)," said Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus.
"We lost two of our key all-rounders in Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai just before the game and with Darwish pulling out to cramps it was a challenging day."
The final match is on Saturday in Chennai.