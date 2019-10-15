Sourav Ganguly, who will take over as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on October 23, is seen with Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Jayesh George and Mahim Verma, who to be part of his team at the board. Former BCCI chief, Anurag Thakur, is also in the picture. Image Credit: PTI

Kolkata: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly is all set to become the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the affiliated units of the cricket board unanimously selected him for the top job in Mumbai on Monday. Back in the City of Joy on Tuesday, Ganguly said his top most priority will be to change the life of the first-class cricketers as they deserve attention.

Speaking to the media at the Kolkata airport, Ganguly not only thanked the people for their support, but also promised that he will leave no stones unturned for the betterment of the Indian cricket.

"It is a great responsibility and hopefully I can do a good job. Its a two different lives - one is cricketer and the second one of an administrator. Firstly, I think what makes me more happy is that I got an opportunity in a tough situation and it gives me tremendous confidence and makes me feel that they have confidence in my ability. I have a young team and it will be new for all of them, but all of us will work to the best of our abilities and we won't lack anywhere," he expressed.

Speaking on his priorities after taking over, Ganguly said: "First-class cricketers will be my priority and we will change their life. You only look at the top but we will also look at the bottom as many gems of Indian cricket lie there and we will change their life."

The T20I World Cup is slated for the next year and commenting on India's expectation at the showpiece event, he said: "India is a good team and they are playing well. Yes, I know they haven't won a big tournament, but I know they will turn things around. (Virat) Kohli is a champion player and he will turn it around."