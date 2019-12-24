Mohammad Hafeez Image Credit: AFP

Lahore: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez believes young pacer Naseem Shah should not be sent to play in next month’s Under 19 World Cup as he has already played international cricket and needs to work hard “technically and physically” to get better at that level.

Shah, who made his international debut for Pakistan’s senior team in Australia last month, is part of the Under-19 squad, who will be travelling to South Africa for the World Cup, to be held from January 17 to February 9.

“Humble suggestion to the Junior Selection Committee not to send Naseem Shah to play in Under 19 World Cup. He already played international cricket and should work hard technically and physically to get better at that level. Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler,” tweeted Hafeez.

On Monday, Shah become the youngest fast bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Karachi Test, which Pakistan won by 263 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Shah, aged 16 years and 307 days, broke fellow Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir’s record, who had claimed his first five-for when he was 17 years and 257 days. The right-arm pacer has so far played three Tests for Pakistan in which he has taken eight wickets.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up of the Under-19 World Cup, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19.