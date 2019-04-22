Dubai: K.R. Nayar, the Chief Cricket Writer of Gulf News, has penned a chapter in the latest edition of the iconic Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac 2019.

Nayar has written on the series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, comprising of T20s Internationals & One Day Internationals, which took place

at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during February 2018. The 156th edition of this book, which chronicles all the events in the game during every cricket season from 1864, is considered as the ‘Bible of cricket’ and is the best authentic reference book on the history of the game.

“It’s indeed a great honour to appear in one of the pages of the history of cricket. When Lawrence Booth, the editor of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, approached me to write on this series through which Afghanistan proved to be stronger than Zimbabwe, I felt happy and completed the work quickly with all the specifics they needed as reference for historians of the game,” said Nayar, who has reported six ICC Cricket World Cups so far, along with four Twenty20 World Cup and six Champions Trophy for Gulf News.