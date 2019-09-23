Sunil Gavaskar Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: With the menace of match-fixing once again making its way into India cricket, legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar has underlined the slippery ground the game was treading on, saying there is no cure for greed.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League and the Karnataka Premier League have been in the news for all the wrong reasons as are embroiled in fixing and betting controversies.

"Greed is a thing which no amount of education, guidance, seminars with anti-corruption guys is going to help. Greed is something that is human. The best of societies, the most developed of societies still have criminals. In cricket also you will always have the odd person who will be swayed by greed. (It) could be some other reason that might force him to do something. That's something I don't think you can totally control," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

He, however, pointed out that the advancement in technology has made sure the cheats have nowhere to hide.

"I would imagine sometimes the circumstances make a player think 'I can get away with it'. But you can't get away. Because it is so covered by television, every little aspect... you will be exposed as having done something wrong."

Despite cricket leagues being more prone to corruption, the former Indian skipper believes these tournaments should always find the support of the people as they bolster Indian cricket.

"Look at the talent that it has provided from the districts. For example, the Karnataka Premier League, the number of people who have come from the interiors which otherwise even the best of Karnataka scouts couldn't have been able to see."