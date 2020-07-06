Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has issued an apology for his ‘knife to throat’ comment about former Pakistan batting great and current batting coach Younis Khan.
Flower was Pakistan’s batting coach from 2014 to 2019 and had said recently that former captain Younis had once held a knife to his throat for offering him batting tips.
Flower had said during a conversation with brother Andy and host Neil Manthorp on the ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’ for talkSPORT that it was coach Mickey Arthur who had to eventually intervene. Arthur himself later confirmed the incident while refusing to go into details.
“I apologise for my remarks regarding Younis Khan,” Flower said on website cricflare.com. “I gave that answer in response to a question after the interview had finished, but I did not know that it would get so much hype in media.”