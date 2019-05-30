Google marks 2019 Cricket World Cup with a doodle

Image Credit: Google

Islamabad: Google has marked the beginning of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup with one of its famous home page ‘Doodles’ to give cricket fans something to cheer for on the search engine.

On the Google home page the ‘O’ and ‘L’ in the logo are replaced by a ball and wickets respectively, which then turns into a cartoon of a player delivering a ball and another catching it.

Once you click the Doodle, you are taken to a search page which shows details of the matches, news, schedule and standings of teams playing in the tournament.

The event’s first match was played between England and South Africa while Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against the West Indies team on Friday.

New Zealand take on Sri Lanka and Afghanistan take on Australia on Saturday.