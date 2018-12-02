Joining Zaheer in applauding the crowd response was legendary pacer Wasim Akram, coach of Maratha Arabians. “The crowd has been loving it and so has the players and team owners. I have been coming to this stadium since many decades and the attitude of the fans have never changed. So it was nice to see them enjoying T10 League,” he said. Meanwhile, Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of T10 League, revealed that next edition will have 30 matches. “We will see 30 matches next year instead of 29 of this edition. The dates are from October 16-25, subject to any changes in Future Tour Programme. We are talking to many cricket boards to take the format globally,” he said.