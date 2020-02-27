Maxwell and Vini shared pictures on their respective Instagram to announce the big news

Glenn Maxwell with Vini Raman. Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to social media on Wednesday to announce his engagement with his longtime Indian girlfriend Vini Raman.

Maxwell and Vini shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts to announce the big news to their fans with Vini writing, "Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him."

Once the news came out in the public domain, social media was abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, "Congratulations maxx dada ani Vahini."

Another wrote, "Congratulations @gmaxi_32 bro. Greetings from India. God bless both of you."

A post read, "Congratulations, have a great life."

"Congrats bro... hope u will also recover from ur elbow injury and be back in action," a user remarked.