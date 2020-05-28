MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Image Credit: Supplied

The wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni — Sakshi — has hit out at more rumours that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and India hero will retire from international cricket.

Late on Wednesday Twitter exploded with rumours that Dhoni was calling it quits with the hashtag #DhoniRetires.

Sakshi took time out to set the record straight and lashed out at those spreading these false gossip.

Sakshi's tweet was later deleted Image Credit: Twitter

“Its only rumours! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires . Get a life!” Sakshi wrote on Twitter.

However, just a few minutes after posting the tweet, she deleted it.

This is not the first time Sakshi has had to step in and refute reports of Dhoni’s retirement. In September last year, she had taken to social media and rubbished rumours surrounding Dhoni’s future.

“It’s called rumours,” Sakshi had tweeted.

Speculations over Dhoni’s retirement have been in the news ever since the 2019 World Cup where the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman played his last game against New Zealand in the semi-final which India lost.

Dhoni’s return to professional cricket was one of main highlights of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. It was believed that his performance in IPL 13 would decide his fate as far as Team India is concerned.