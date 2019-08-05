Bedi tried to include his 'undeserving' son in Delhi's age-group teams, says Gambhir

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has accused ex-captain Bishan Singh Bedi of nepotism, saying that Bedi tried to include his 'undeserving' son Angad Singh Bedi in Delhis age-group teams.

The allegation came after Bedi denied Gambhir's accusation of the former spinning great blocking Navdeep Saini's selection in the Delhi Ranji team.

Hours after Bedi hit out at Gambhir by saying, "he can't stoop to conquer", the former cricketer-turned BJP MP tweeted: "BishanBedi talking about 'stooping to conquer', man who was pushing his undeserving son for selection or ChetanChauhanCr bent on getting his nephew in DDCA team. Shame. Also reproducing Bedi's comments on Navdeep in a protest letter of 2013."

Gambhir attached a report from 2013 in which Bedi had written a letter questioning Saini's selection as he wasn't from the Delhi domicile.

After Saini starred in his India debut against the West Indies in the first T20 international in Florida on Saturday, Gambhir had slammed Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) members and Chetan Chauhan for objecting to his call to include Saini in the Delhi Ranji team.

Saini had an impressive outing in his first international appearance, scalping 3 wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs.

Reportedly, Bedi and Chauhan were part of the faction of DDCA members who had not approved Gambhir's choice to include Saini in the Delhi team. However, Gambhir continued to put his weight behind Saini and the right-arm pacer didn't disappoint with impressive performances in the domestic circuit that catapulted him into the India team.