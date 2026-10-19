Gary Kirsten praises Pakistan's natural beauty during cycling adventure in Islamabad

Sri Lankan coach explores Pakistan's Margalla Hills on bicycle before their ODI defeat
Dubai: Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten took some time away from cricket to explore Islamabad's beautiful Margalla Hills on a mountain bike ahead of his team's ODI tri-series campaign in Pakistan.
The former South African opener, who famously coached India to the 2011 World Cup title, was seen cycling through the hills in a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Kirsten described mountain biking as his favourite hobby and thanked the organisers for giving him an opportunity to explore the surroundings.
He was particularly impressed by the scenery and said he hoped to visit Pakistan's northern areas if he gets a day or two off during the tour.
An early riser, Kirsten also revealed that he usually finishes his cycling sessions between 8am and 9am.
Interestingly, Kirsten is no stranger to Pakistan cricket.
He was appointed Pakistan's white ball coach in 2024 but resigned in October that year, just six months into his tenure.
The 58 year old took charge of Sri Lanka in April 2026 on a two year contract, with the 2027 ODI World Cup among his main targets.
However, Kirsten's team did not enjoy the same success on the cricket field.
Sri Lanka suffered a 37 run defeat against Pakistan in Sunday's ODI tri-series opener in Rawalpindi.
Salman Ali Agha struck 107 from 90 deliveries as Pakistan posted 305, while Babar Azam contributed 45.
Sri Lanka fought back through Pavan Rathnayake's 79 and Janith Liyanage's 60 but were bowled out for 268 in 48.1 overs.
Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed three wickets, while Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf took two each.