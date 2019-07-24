Shubman Gill Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Disappointed after not getting selected in the India squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, Shubman Gill has insisted that he will not dwell on it but will work hard.

Gill has been knocking on the senior selectors’ doors ever since he burst on to the scene at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, where he scored 372 runs at 124 to help his side clinch the title.

The 19-year-old made his ODI debut with the senior squad during India’s tour to New Zealand earlier this year, but was unable to impress, making scores of nine and seven in his two ODI outings.

However, he was part of the India A squad that recently played five unofficial ODIs against West Indies A in the Caribbean, scoring 218 runs which India A won 4-1. Despite that, he could not impress the selectors to get a spot in the limited-overs squad.

“I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads,” Gill told a website. “It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I’ll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors.”

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has also questioned the selection process and said that Ajinkya Rahane and Gill both should have been there in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Windies.