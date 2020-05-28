The Gabba stadium Image Credit: Supplied

Australia have announced they will host India at the Gabba during the four-Test series with Perth missing out on a match in the lucrative tour.

Western Australia had hoped to host Virat Kohli’s India at the state’s Perth Stadium but were defeated by Queensland Cricket’s bid for a match at the Gabba, where Australia have not lost a test in over 30 years, local media reported on Thursday.

Perth will kick off the home summer of cricket by hosting Australia’s one-off test against Afghanistan at the smaller WACA ground, rather than the 60,000-seater Perth Stadium.

Melbourne and Sydney will retain their traditional Test slots on Boxing Day and in the New Year respectively.

Cricket Australia are expected to announce the schedule on Friday.

It has been reported that the Gabba would hold the opener of the India series from December 3, with a day-night Test scheduled from December 11 at Adelaide Oval.

It would be the first time India meet Australia in a pink ball Test, having declined to in their last tour in 2018/19.