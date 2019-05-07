He was 85 and is survived by his twin daughters

Former West Indies cricketer Seymour Nurse Image Credit: Twitter

Barbados: Former West Indies cricketer Seymour Nurse has died after prolonged illness. He was 85 and is survived by his twin daughters.

Barbados cricketer Desmond Haynes shared the news of his death on Monday in a Facebook post.

"My coach my mentor, we all from the holders hill area love this man, we used to walk like Seymour bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me. May he rest in peace and rise in glory," ESPNcricinfo quoted Haynes as saying in the post.

Nurse, who made his Test debut in 1960, went on to play 29 Tests for West Indies and scored 2,523 runs with six hundreds and ten fifties. The Barbados middle-order batsman suffered from many injuries after making his debut and it was not until the 1966 West Indies tour of England that Nurse established himself in the side.

In that series, he scored 501 runs in five Tests, including four fifties and a hundred. In 1967, he was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year.