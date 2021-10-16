Former Test cricket star Rahul Dravid is set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup, media reports said on Saturday.
Shastri, who took up the job in mid-2017, has ruled out seeking an extension after his tenure expires next month with the showpiece tournament in the UAE and Oman.
Former captain Dravid, who played 164 Tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India’s steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.
The 48-year-old will be offered a two-year contract through India’s home 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the Times of India reported, citing an unnamed BCCI official.
Dravid’s former India teammate Paras Mhambrey is set to join as India’s bowling coach, succeeding Bharat Arun, according to ESPNcricinfo. Vikram Rathour will continue as the batting coach, the reports said. A home series against New Zealand beginning in late November will be the first assignment for the new coaching staff.