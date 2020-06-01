Thiruvananthapuram: Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan (41) was on Monday appointed as the coach of Kerala senior mens cricket team. Yohannan will take over the reins from Dav Whatmore of Australia.

In 2001, Yohannan became the first player from Kerala to play Test cricket for India when he donned the national cap in the first Test against England in Mohali. He played three Tests and three ODIs for India between 2001 and 2002, taking five wickets in each format. The right arm medium pacer took 145 wickets in 59 first class matches for Kerala.