Singh dismissed Roy by forcing him to hit straight to Colin Ingram at mid-off for 12. Luke Wright, next man in, pulled Singh for a boundary but he fell to the last ball of the over lifting to Ingram for boundary like Roy did earlier. That brought in the 20-year-old rising star from West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford to the crease. Mohammad Irfan bowled a tight fourth over — giving away just eight runs and trapping Narine leg before for 15. Liam Dawson made it worse for Bengal by bowling skipper Sam Billings for one. Mohammad Nabi hit the first ball he faced from Dawson for a six to long on and Bengal at the halfway mark, were 47 for four. Rutherford hit Afridi for two successive sixes but a total of over 100 looked impossible.