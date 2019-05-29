Dubai: Australia defeated New Zealand to win their fifth ICC Cricket World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Star pace bowler Mitchell Starc of Australia was declared the Player of the Tournament. Martin Guptill of New Zealand scored most runs (547) in the tournament while Starc and Trent Boult of New Zealand tied for most number of wickets (22 each).

Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand hosted the 11th edition of Cricket World Cup from February 14 to March 29, 2015.

The opening ceremonies were held separately in Christchurch, New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia, on February 12, two days before the first two matches.

A total of 49 matches were played across seven venues in New Zealand and Australia each. The teams were Australia, England, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies, United Arab Emirates, Scotland, Afghanistan, and Ireland. India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia went through to the semi-finals.

India, who were the defending champions, lost to the eventual champions in the semi-finals. Incidentally, tickets for the Pool B match between India and Pakistan were reportedly sold out in a jiffy.