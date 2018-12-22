Dhaka: Keemo Paul grabbed 5-15 after Evin Lewis smashed 89 as the West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third and final Twenty20 in Dhaka on Saturday to win the series 2-1.
Lewis guided the West Indies to 190 in 19.2 overs despite a late fightback by Bangladesh, who dismissed last five batsmen for 14 runs. Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan claimed three wickets each.
Paul then recorded the best-ever T20 bowling figures for the West Indies to help the visitors dismiss Bangladesh for 140 in 17 overs.
Opener Liton Das was Bangladesh’s highest scorer, with 43 off 25 balls.
The West Indies won the first match by eight wickets before Bangladesh levelled the series with a 36-run victory.
Lewis hit six fours and eight sixes — four of the sixes in one over — until he was dismissed by Mahmudullah Riyad.
Sent in to bat by Bangladesh, West Indies openers Lewis and Shai Hope put on 76 runs in just five overs before left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman struck.
Shakib bowled Hope for 23 while Mustafizur removed Keemo Paul for two, but Lewis continued his onslaught, racing to 50 off just 18 balls.
Mahmudullah, who finished with 3-18, trapped Shimron Hetmyer leg-before for a duck right after he bowled Lewis, slowing the West Indies scoring spree.
Nicholas Pooran added 29 off 24 balls down the order but Bangladesh did well in the final overs to contain the tourists.
The West Indies were 176-5 after 16 overs but lost their last five wickets for just 14 runs and folded in 19.2 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman claimed 3-33 and Shakib finished with 3-37 in the Bangladesh fightback.