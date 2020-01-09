Aaron Finch. Image Credit: AFP

Melbourne: Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch believes his team has got all the skills to overcome India in the three-match ODI series.

“It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough,” Finch told cricket.com.au.

“What can happen when you play in the subcontinent is you start to doubt your game plan because they’re so dominant when they get on top.

“India or Pakistan … or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.

“Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there.”

Last year, Australia had registered a famous comeback win in the five-match ODI series. After being 2-0 down, they won the last three matches and went on to clinch the series.

In the upcoming three matches, much of the focus will be on in-form Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to make his ODI debut. And Finch firmly believes that Labuschagne can take his brilliant Test form in the ODIs as well against Men in Blue.

The 25-year-old rocketed up to third in the ICC Test batting rankings on the back of an Australian record 896 runs across five Test matches at home this summer.

“We know that he’s not going to be overawed by the occasion,” Finch said.

“He’s come back into Test cricket after missing out at the start of the Ashes and he’s been unbelievable, so, hopefully, he can continue that.

“I don’t see why it wouldn’t translate,” he added.