Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Kyle Edmund, of Britain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Indian Wells, California. Image Credit: AP

Indian Wells: Young players have pulled off many significant victories at this year’s BNP Paribas Open, but some of their elders are still going strong.

The success of 37-year-old Roger Federer, 38-year-old Venus Williams, 35-year-old Philipp Kohlschreiber, and 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic is worth noting, and 32-year-old Rafael Nadal was asked his thoughts on why those players have remained competitive at advanced ages.

“First thing, of course, you are passionate about what you are doing,” Nadal said on Wednesday after an easy 6-3, 6-4 victory over qualifier Filip Krajinovic launched him into the quarter-finals. “Second thing, you are able to work on the prevention of injuries. Treat your body the right way.”

Federer also reached the quarter-finals, brushing off poor-serving Kyle Edmund in an uneventful 6-1, 6-4 victory. Federer applauded the ability of older players to remain competitive.