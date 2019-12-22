Behera said that he has spent over Rs one lakh over these tattoos

Pintu had his body covered with tattoos of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Cuttack: As India is gearing up to compete in the series decider against West Indies, Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the skipper, including his Jersey No. 18, on his body.

Behera said that he has spent over Rs one lakh over these tattoos.

The 31-year-old said: "I am a cricket lover from my childhood and became a big fan of Virat Kohli because of his style of playing."

"So, I have decided to show my respect to him in this way. When I decided to make tattoos in 2016, I didn't have money. So I started saving money and got tattoos inked," he said.

"I go to watch every cricket match of Virat Kohli within the country. I didn't go to watch the match out of the country. If I get a chance, then I will definitely go," he added.

He said that in October, he got the chance to meet the Indian captain during a Test match between India and South Africa at Vishakhapatnam.