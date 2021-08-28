Dubai: Faf du Plessis, former South Africa captain and hugely popular figure in franchise cricket, has been named Bangla Tigers’ icon player and captain for the upcoming fifth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament at year-end.
The event, being staged under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with official approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC), will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 2.
Speaking about joining the Bangla Tigers squad, Du Plessis, now leading Saint Lucia Kings in Caribbean Premier League, said in a statement: “It is an exciting new format to be part of. I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world’s biggest names in this league and representing team Bangla Tigers. It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. It’s heartwarming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting formats for sports enthusiasts. I can’t wait to get going.’’
Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury, owner of the franchise, said: “It is terrific to have a world-class player like Faf in our squad. We have all seen his exploits for South Africa in various formats. He is a champion cricketer. It is a huge honour to have him in our squad. We all know what he has achieved both on and off the field. His deeds speak for his brilliance. I wholeheartedly welcome Faf to the Bangla Tigers family.”