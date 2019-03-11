Cape Town: Hashim Amla, J.P. Duminy and Aiden Markram all return to South Africa’s squad for the last two One Day Internationals against Sri Lanka as Cricket South Africa make changes with an eye on World Cup selection.

Amla, 35, was rested for the first three ODIs, all of which were won by South Africa, after a poor Test series last month amid growing speculation his international career is coming to an end.

Duminy, 34, is back after being out of action for several months following shoulder surgery while opener Markram, a surprise omission from the squad at the start of the five-match series, has won his place back after back-to-back centuries in domestic competition.

“Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the World Cup,” said selection panel convener Linda Zondi as he announced the changes.

We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned.” South Africa face hosts England in the opening game of the World Cup at The Oval in London on May 30.

Earlier on Sunday, Quinton de Kock’s blistering 121 from 108 balls set up South Africa’s series-clinching 71-run victory in a rain-affected third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

De Kock’s century propelled South Africa to 331-5 in 50 overs after being made to bat first. Sri Lanka was 75-2 after 16 overs when the rain came at Kingsmead in Durban.