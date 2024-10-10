Multan: England’s Harry Brook hit his maiden triple century on the fourth day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan on Thursday.

The 25-year-old clubbed a four off spinner Saim Ayub to become the sixth Englishman to score 300 or more in Test cricket, achieving the feat off 310 balls, with 28 fours and three sixes.

Andy Sandham of England was the first batsman to score a triple hundred in Test cricket, scoring 325 against the West Indies at Kingston in 1930.

Other Englishmen to score 300 are Len Hutton (364), Wally Hammond (336 not out), Graham Gooch (333 not out) and Bill Edrich (310 not out).

Making rapid strides

Brook has made rapid strides at the international level since making his debut in 2022. He knocked three centuries against Pakistan in 2022 — in only his second series, which England won 3-0.

Brook’s senior partner Joe Root was unlucky not to reach his maiden triple century as he was trapped leg-before by spinner Agha Salman for 262 soon after lunch.

England were 781-5, a lead of 225 over Pakistan’s first innings total of 556.

Harry Brook plays a pull shot during his knock against Pakistan. Image Credit: AFP

England resumed on 492-3 and looked for quick runs, which Root and Brook provided despite Pakistan’s defensive leg-side bowling, adding 166 runs in 29 overs in the first session.

Root, who went past Alastair Cook’s 12,472 to become England’s highest Test run scorer on Wednesday.

Regulation chance put down

Pakistan’s only chance came in the first hour when Root, on 186, failed to keep down a pull shot off pace bowler Naseem Shah but Babar Azam shelled the regulation chance at mid-wicket.

Root took full advantage and with a single off spinner Agha Salman completed his sixth Test double-century, which came in 517 minutes off 305 balls.