Gqeberha: A career-best five-wicket performance by Indian opening bowler Renuka Thakur was not enough to stop England’s march towards the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday.

England won a top-of-the-table Group Two contest by 11 runs, handing India their first defeat of the tournament.

Thakur took wickets in each of her three overs in the powerplay and claimed two more in the final over of the innings to finish with five for 15 in seamer-friendly conditions.

Strong start

But Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones scored freely during most of the rest of the innings as England posted 151 for seven. India replied with 140 for five.

Sciver-Brunt hit 50 off 42 balls and Jones made 40 off 27 deliveries.

Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong start when she hit four boundaries off Katherine Sciver-Brunt in the third over of the Indian innings. She went on to make 52 off 41 balls.

But India struggled to maintain the required run rate against steady English bowling.

Four wickets fell to catches off attempted big hits and there was a run-out as India tried to lift the tempo.

Teenager Richa Ghosh hit powerfully towards the end, making 47 not out off 34 balls, but it was not enough to change the outcome.

Last four

England, who play Pakistan in their final group match in Cape Town on Tuesday, are virtually certain to qualify for the semi-finals.

India are also well-placed to reach the last four as they meet Ireland in Gqeberha on Monday.

Overcast conditions were helpful for seam bowling on a fresh pitch after early morning rain.