The England cricket team will visit Bangladesh in February-March to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Tuesday.
Originally scheduled for last year's September-October session, the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be England's first visit to Bangladesh since 2016.
The tour will kick off with the ODI series, with the first two matches to be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on March 1 and 3.
Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will host the third and final ODI on March 6 and then the first T20 international match on March 9.
Then on March 12 and 14, the teams will return to the capital for the remaining T20 matches.
England, the defending world champions in both formats, will arrive on February 20 and play two warm-up fixtures ahead of the ODI series.
"In a World Cup year, this series provides a wonderful opportunity for the teams to assess their respective strengths," BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement.
England are the only side to win an ODI series in Bangladesh since 2015.
"There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions," said Clare Connor, the interim chief of England and Wales Cricket Board.
- March 3 - 2nd ODI, Dhaka
- March 6 - 3rd ODI, Chattogram
- March 9 - 1st T20, Chattogram
- March 12 - 2nd T20, Dhaka
- March 14 - 3rd T20, Dhaka