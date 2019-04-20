Alex Hales Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

London: England batsman Alex Hales, who was named in their provisional squad for the ICC World Cup, has taken an indefinite break from the game due to personal reasons, his club Nottinghamshire have said.

“Alex Hales has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action,” Nottinghamshire said in a statement on their website.

Hales missed Nottinghamshire’s 50-over match against Lancashire on Friday.

It is unclear whether the 30-year-old opening batsman, who has played 70 ODIs, will be available for England’s one-dayer against Ireland on May 3 or a five-match ODI series and Twenty20 international against Pakistan.