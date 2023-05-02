London: England will return to Brian Lara's home island of Trinidad for the first time in 14 years during their pre-Christmas tour of the West Indies, it was announced on Tuesday.
Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain was once a regular venue when England toured the Caribbean but has been left off the schedule since 2009.
Two Twenty20 internationals will be staged at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, 50 kilometres south of Port of Spain, on December 19 and 21.
The ground, named after the West Indies batting great, has hosted just one men's international, a T20 defeat for the West Indies by India last year.
The West Indies will play three one-day internationals and five T20 matches against England, who are the current world champions in both formats.
- December 6: 2nd ODI, Antigua
- December 9: 3rd ODI, Barbados
- December 12: 1st T20, Barbados
- December 14: 2nd T20, Grenada
- December 16: 3rd T20, Grenada
- December 19: 4th T20, Trinidad
- December 21: 5th T20, Trinidad