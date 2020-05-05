Murali Vijay Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry had a cheeky reply when asked about India batsman Murali Vijay’s admission that he would like to have dinner with her.

“I hope he’s paying, if that’s the case,” Perry said in an online video chat with sports presenter Ridhima Pathak tweeted by Sony. “That’s very kind of him, I’m very flattered.”

Vijay was asked who he would like to have dinner with in an Instagram live chat with television presenter Rupha Ramani for his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful. And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi, and I will be conversing in Tamil,” he said.

Perry was part of the Australian team that went on to win the women’s T20 World Cup for the fifth time earlier in the year. Perry, however, missed the final against India due to injury.

She was last year named one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the decade along with Indian captain Virat Kohli, Australian batsman Steve Smith, South African fast bowler Dale Steyn and former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers.