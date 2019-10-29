Eden Gardens in Kolkata Image Credit: AP

Kolkata: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced that the second Test match of the upcoming Bangladesh tour of India, 2019, scheduled to be played in Kolkata from November 22, will be India’s first day-night Test match.

Sourav Ganguly, President of BCCI, said: “I’m pleased to announce that our long-term partner BCB has graciously agreed to play a day-night Test match. This is the beginning of something special in Indian cricket. For me, as former captain of India and as the current President of BCCI, Test cricket is of utmost priority and we at BCCI will leave no stone unturned to bring this format back to its feet.

“In this effort of ours, day-night Test cricket is a huge step forward and we believe it will bring back the crowd into stadiums and a whole lot of young children to the sport. I am extremely honoured that the Eden Gardens will host the inaugural Day-Night Test match and the Cricket Association of Bengal will create a spectacle for everyone to watch. I thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan and his team for accepting our request on such a short notice. I also thank India captain Virat Kohli for his cooperation.”