The ripple effect of this could have cost us tens of millions, says top boss

England's Jofra Archer has issued an apology for breaching the safety protocol during the gap between first and second Test when he drove home to Brighton. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Jofra Archer, who made headlines for all the wrong reasons by breaching the ‘bio-secure’ bubble created for the ongoing England-West Indies series, may have to undergo as disciplinary process, according to Ashley Giles, Managing Director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Archer went home to Brighton between the first and second Tests of the three-match series, contravening strict guidelines. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test being played at the Old Trafford and will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

“This could have been a disaster. The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds,” Giles was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The potential knock-on effect I don’t think he could have understood. He is a young man and young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them. There will be a disciplinary process to go through.

“With the help of government and the help of the opposition, in this case the West Indies, the series was set up with these protocols and we have to abide by them. Everyone has to abide by them. If you know what the protocol says and what’s expected of you it’s a simple choice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Archer has apologised for his actions. “I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” Archer was quoted as saying in an ECB statement.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.