Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board, on Tuesday, has announced the team that will compete in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) to be played at Mannofield Park, Aberdeen, Scotland.
Dr Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (ICC CWCL2) marches towards ICC World Cup 2023, it has become a must-watch series in the world of cricket. As a result, the competition is fierce and extremely entertaining.” “Our team remains very committed and focused which was visible in solid and consistent performances during their training. We wish them the very best and look forward to their performance as they aim to move on to qualification.”
Remaining focused and committed
Robin Singh, Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket, said; “As we moved into the heat and humidity of the summer months our players and our coaching team remained very focused and committed to our programmes, so we are looking forward to getting this tour under way and putting the strategies we’ve been working on into play.”
The CWCL2 series is an important qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup — India 2023.
UAE team:
Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, CP Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali and Alishan Sharafu.
UAE’s schedule:
August 10: UAE v Scotland
August 11: UAE v USA
August 14: UAE v Scotland
August 16: UAE v USA