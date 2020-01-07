Dwayne Bravo has proved to be an entertainer on and off the field. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dwayne Bravo, the colourful character from West Indies cricket, has been named as the face of 10PL- the World Cup of tennis ball cricket, to be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from March 8-13 this year.

The World Cup, sponsored by UAE-based company Petromann, boasts the highest prize money for tennis ball cricket and is valued at a total of Dh250,000.

Bravo, a member of the squad which won two T20 World Cups for West Indies in 2012 and 2016, has been a white ball specialist for close to a decade and a half. He was also part of West Indies’ 2004 Champions Trophy winning squad and plies his trade in T20 franchise leagues around the world. He recently led Maratha Arabians to the title at the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

A total of 16 teams participated in the first two editions of 10PL-World Cup of tennis ball cricket and for this year, nearly 40 teams have expressed their interest for an available 20 spots.