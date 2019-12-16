Captains of BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus after receiving the trophy from Dwayne Bravo and Director Dr. Prof. R N Saha for securing Overall Championship in 17TH BITS Sport Festival, inter-university tournament organised by Bits Pilani Dubai Campus. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The 17th edition of the BITS Pilani Sports Festival’s closing ceremony was transformed into a memorable event due to the presence of West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. After the ceremony began with a speech of encouragement from Professor Dr R.N Saha, Director of BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, Bravo enthralled the participants. He not only inspired the students through his speech but also sang songs for them.

Bravo had recently led Maratha Arabians to the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 title. During the speech he gave an important message to the youngsters. “Be honest, work hard and never give up on your dreams.”

Bravo, who was excited to see so many athletes, narrated the tale of his rise to international fame. He revealed how, when he was only five years old, he told his parents he wanted to be a cricketer. He then reminisced about his early days of playing for the West Indies team and then for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Bravo then surprised everyone by singing three songs from his album: Champion, Asia and We Are The Kings. He then presented the trophy to Bits Pilani, Dubai Campus, who won the overall festival title for the eighth time in succession.

Results

Athletics overall: AMITY Basketball

Athletics Boys: 1. CUD, 2. DMC Basketball

Athletics Girls: 1. AUS, 2. UOS

Volleyball Boys: 1. DMC, 2. Bath Spa

Volleyball Girls: 1. UOWD, 2. AUS

TT Boys: 1. BPDC, 2. HW

TT Girls: 1. RAKMHSU, 2. AMITY

Chess Boys: 1. DMC, 2. BPDC

Chess Girls: 1. RAKMHSU, 2. BPDC

Cricket Boys: 1. BPDC, 2. SKYLINE

Cricket Girls: 1. BPDC, 2. GMU

Tennis Boys: 1. Amity, 2. BPDC

Tennis Girls: 1. HW, 2. BPDC

Throwball: 1. BPDC, 2. GMU

Badminton Boys: 1. MDX, 2. BPDC