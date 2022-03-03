Ajman: Dubai-based B4B Cricket Club lifted the Chinar Super League trophy after beating the tough rival FMTK Cricket Club in a nail-biting final of the most popular tape ball cricket tournament in the UAE.

B4B batter, Taimour Mirza won the man of the match award for scoring 55 runs in 23 balls with fives sixes and two fours. He anchored the 75 runs chase and single-handedly steered his team to victory in five overs in a total of six over matches.

Thousands of cricket lovers turned up to watch the final at the Oval Cricket Ground in Ajman. They enjoyed exciting cricket in two semi-finals and then the final on the final day of the Chinar Super League Season IV Cup organised by the Leading Sports, a prominent sports services company in Dubai.

B4B captain receiving winner's trophy form Barrister Sultan Mahmood and Umar Saeed in the presence of guests including Sara and Misbah. Image Credit:

The winning team captain Mohammed Ali was given a trophy by Chief Guest Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President of Pakistan Administered Kashmir; Khan Mohammed, Chairman of RMK Industries and Umar Saeed, CEO of Combaxx Sports. The winning team was also awarded a cash prize of Dh7,000. Runners up team captain Tanveer Ahmed received the trophy from Sardar Sajid Abbasi, Managing Director Fly Hawks Real Estate. He also got a cash prize of Dh3,500.

“I am very pleased to be invited to such a wonderful community event. I congratulate the winning team and also the Leading Sports management for successfully organising Chinar Super League and providing expatriate communities with an opportunity to have a wonderful time beating the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President Chaudhry.

Pakistan's Serene Air gave three free return tickets from Dubai to any destination in Pakistan during the closing ceremony of the Chinar Super League.

He called upon the community member to support such healthy activities; such events provide opportunities for talent hunt and source of entertainment while living abroad.

Raja Asad Khalid, Director Leading Sports and Chairman of Chinar Super League also announced to hold Chinar Premier League hardball cricket tournament soon following the success of the Chinar Super League.

Twenty-four teams competed in the most popular tape ball tournament participated by expatriate players from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. League matches were played in four groups on Feb. 19, 20 and 26 while the seminar finals and final matches were played on Feb 27.

B4B captain Mohammed Ali receiving the winning team award at the closing ceremony of the Chinar Super League. Image Credit:

Amir Mahboob, a famous journalist who especially came from Pakistan to attend the event, said that such events not only attract the expat community to get involved in healthy activities but also provide a platform for businessmen to interact with one another and further grow their businesses in the UAE.

He said that he was very pleased to see so many businesses and corporate groups supporting this community cricket event, which started in 2019 and now has developed into a mega cricketing event in the UAE.

FMTK cricket team captain Tanvir Ahmed receiving the runner up prize at the Chinar Super League closing ceremony. Image Credit:

The event was attended by leading sponsors and supporters of the Chinar Super League. Prominent among them included: Raja Mohammed Khan, Chairman of RMK Industries; Sardar Sajid Abbasi, Managing Director Fly Hawks Real Estate; Umar Saeed, CEO Combaxx Sports; Nawaz Khan Jadoon, Chairman Gawah Holding Group; Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. The event was supported by Almarai Group and Prime Health. Pakistan’s Serene Air, which recently started flights from Dubai and Sharjah to different cities of Pakistan gave tickets to three lucky winners at the concluding ceremony.