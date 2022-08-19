Dubai: Heading the coordinating meeting of the Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC), Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police and Acting Chairman of the ESC, has reaffirmed the committee's full readiness to secure the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament.
Brig. Al Falasi also reviewed security measures for the matches to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between 27th August and 11th September, 2022. He also reviewed the latest intelligent technologies employed by the Dubai Police to secure the venue in collaboration with its key partners, members of the ESC.
Brig. Al Falasi also reviewed the ESC's awareness efforts towards educating the public about the importance of positive engagement and adherence to all safety measures and protocols when attending the matches.
Asia Cup 2022 will bring Asia's biggest cricket rivalries face to face. These include India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, along with one qualifying team from the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong or Singapore.