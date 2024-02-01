Dubai: Legendary cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be competing in the inaugural edition of the Asian Legends League, to be held in Doha from March 13-21, according to sources close to the development of the event.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan became a part of the Indian Royals, former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Irfan entered his name in the fray for Pakistan Stars. Sri Lanka Lions roped in former opening batsman Upul Tharanga, while former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan joined Afghanistan Pathans for the inaugural season. Mohammad Ashraful was onboarded by Bangladesh Tiger as their icon player.
“The Asian Legends League is a one-of-a-kind tournament, which will see some of the biggest names from the five top countries in Asia battle for supremacy once again. As cricketers, when we play cricket we feel very proud. But it’s always a proud feeling to represent your country in such leagues. The presence of marquee players like Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Irfan will surely make this league a must-watch among cricket lovers,” Chetan Sharma, former Indian cricketer and League Commissioner, said during the launch of the inaugural edition.
Back on the field
Doha had hosted the three-team 2023 Legends League Cricket Masters, led by Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Aaron Finch. Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, Aaron Finch, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi and S. Sreesanth were also part of the league. Close on the heels of that event, Doha is set to witness another star-studded action during the tournament involving Asian cricketing nations.
Irfan Pathan, talking about his association with the league, said: “It feels good to be playing on the field after being a commentator for so long. But our first love is always playing cricket. And playing in the Asian Legends League will surely bring back a lot of memories. I have played a lot of cricket against the other Icon players in this league. It gives you a different thrill. For the fans also, it will be a very thrilling experience. It’s always fun to watch such leagues.”