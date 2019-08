Indian wicket keeper and former captain a notable omission in the squad for South Africa

Indian wicket keeper and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a notable omission in the Twenty20 squad announced on Thursday by the country's cricket board (BCCI) for next month's three-match series against South Africa.

Dhoni sat out India's ongoing tour of the West Indies as he was set to discharge his responsibilities as an honorary colonel in the army with patrol duties in conflict-torn Jammu and Kashmir.

There had been speculation he might retire after struggling in the recently concluded World Cup in England where India were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Except for the inclusion of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who replaces fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the squad is unchanged from the team that won the T20 series 3-0 in the Caribbean.

India play South Africa in Dharamsala (Sept. 15), Mohali (Sept. 18) and Bengaluru (Sept. 22).