India's Ravichandran Ashwin reacts during the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. India's third-highest Test wicket-taker revealed that he nearly quit several times between 2018 and 2020.

New Delhi: India’s third-highest Test wicket-taker Ravichandran Ashwin says that he nearly quit several times between 2018 and 2020 due to injury and because he did not “feel backed”.

“I contemplated retirement for a lot of reasons,” the star spinner told ESPN Cricinfo.

“I felt like people were not sensitive enough to my injuries. I felt like a lot of people were backed, why not me? I have done no less.”

The 35-year-old suffered a series of injuries, including to his knee and abdomen.

“I felt I was not being able to be excellent and felt I needed a shoulder to lean on,” he said ahead of India’s first Test against South Africa on Sunday.

“It was not happening. I thought maybe I should try to find something else and be excellent at that.”

Ashwin, who needs eight more Test scalps to overtake Kapil Dev as India’s second-highest wicket-taker behind Anil Kumble, added that understanding towards injuries in Indian cricket is “pathetic”.

“One thing that will forever hurt me is that statements were made about how I didn’t want to play or how I ran away from a contest,” he said.

“You can brand me anything, you can kick me out, all that is fine, but to doubt my intent or my fight is something that deeply hurt me.”

Ashwin played a key role in India’s historic Test win in Australia early this year but was left out of India’s Test XI in the subsequent tour of England.