Sharjah: Desert Vipers sailed to a comfortable six-wicket win over the Sharjah Warriors in the 30th and final league match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in a rain-delayed contest.

A fine bowling display from Vipers’ Nathan Sowter (3 for 21) and Matheesha Pathirana (3 for 28), well backed by Sam Curran (2 for 29), restricted Warriors to 121 for 9 in 18 overs. Vipers then raced to the target in 12.5 overs with openers Phil Salt (30) and Alex Hales putting on a 50-run partnership in 23 balls, followed by a 49-run partnership between skipper Colin Munro (27) and Dinesh Chandimal (24n.o) for the fourth wicket.

The Vipers, who were eliminated before the start of the match, won with 31 balls to spare. This victory helped them push the Warriors to the bottom of the table and to take the fifth slot.

In chasing the score, the Vipers’ opener Salt hit a 12-ball 30 runs with four boundaries and two sixes before being dismissed by Sean Williams. One-drop Dan Lawrence got out quickly, pulling Junaid Siddique to Nilansh Keswani at fine leg for 7. Siddique also hit the off stump of Hales on 21 with an angling delivery. Dinesh Chandimal, with his skipper Colin Munro, smoothly carried their team to the target, though Munro got run out when seven runs were needed to win.

Not good enough

Player of the Match, Sowter, said, “The ball was staying a bit low, so I was trying to land it on a length and keep it on the stumps. I just backed my ability to do it again and again, and tonight I got the rewards.”

Vipers skipper Colin Munro said, “To be brutally honest, we haven’t played good enough cricket throughout the tournament. One person who stuck up their hand with the bat was Alex Hales. We managed to adapt to the conditions well. Salt has played in two games and has performed admirably for us, and Alex Hales is one of the best openers in the world.”

Warriors’ skipper Kohler-Cadmore hoped that his team would make a strong comeback and said: “We have experienced highs and lows, so it’s somewhat expected for us to be where we are. We’re trying to take away positives from this, and hopefully, the guys will make a strong comeback next year and perform well.”

Brief scores: Desert Vipers bt Sharjah Warriors by 6 wkts. Sharjah Warriors 121 for 9 (Niroshan Dickwella 20, Luke Wells 31, Sean Williams 23, Sam Curran 2 for 29, Nathan Sowter 3 for 21, Matheesha Pathirana 3 for 28) Desert Vipers 123 for 4 in 12.5 overs (Phil Salt 30, Alex Hales 21, Colin Munro 27, Dinesh Chandimal 24n.o, Junaid Siddique 2 for 16). Player of the Match: Nathan Sowter

Schedule: February 13 (Tuesday): Eliminator; Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

February 14 (Wednesday): Qualifier 1; MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Dubai International Stadium.

February 15 (Thursday): Qualifier 2, Winner of Eliminator and loser of Qualifier 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium