Record eight-wicket win over Cricket School of Excellence in the final

Desert Cubs Cricket Academy team that emerged winners of the Under-19 A Division UAE Academy League organised by Emirates Cricket Board Image Credit: Organisers

Sharjah: Desert Cubs Cricket Academy emerged as the champions of the Under-19 A Division UAE Academy League organised by Emirates Cricket Board

In the final held at the Vision ground, Desert Cubs defeated Cricket School of Excellence Academy by eight wickets.

Batting first, Cricket School of Excellence posted 199 for seven in the allotted 30 overs.

Punya Mehra top scored with 48 runs while Ronal Panoly chipped in with 32 runs.

S. Siddant hit a run a ball 25 runs. Desert Cubs’ Karthik Meiyappan picked three wickets for 19 runs.

Chasing the target, Desert Cubs openers Nadil Kubukage (27) and Danuskha Wijensinghe (58) put on 88 runs.