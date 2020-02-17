Sharjah: Desert Cubs Cricket Academy emerged as the champions of the Under-19 A Division UAE Academy League organised by Emirates Cricket Board
In the final held at the Vision ground, Desert Cubs defeated Cricket School of Excellence Academy by eight wickets.
Batting first, Cricket School of Excellence posted 199 for seven in the allotted 30 overs.
Punya Mehra top scored with 48 runs while Ronal Panoly chipped in with 32 runs.
S. Siddant hit a run a ball 25 runs. Desert Cubs’ Karthik Meiyappan picked three wickets for 19 runs.
Chasing the target, Desert Cubs openers Nadil Kubukage (27) and Danuskha Wijensinghe (58) put on 88 runs.
Ahaan Fernandes and Ashwanth Valthappa through unbeaten knocks of 42 and 47 runs respectively took their team to the target in 29.1 overs. Desert Cubs had finished runners up in 2017-18 edition.