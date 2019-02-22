Multan, who were put into bat, would not have expected such a chase after their opener James Vince cracked 84 runs off 41 balls with seven fours and six sixes, and his opening partner Umar Siddiq scored 53 off 38 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Together they had put on 135 runs in 11.5 overs and posted the highest total of the fourth edition of the PSL, only to be erased by Lahore through the chase.