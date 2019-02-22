SPO_190222-PSL-(Read-Only)Sharjah: Thanks to a stunning run chase, Lahore Qalandars pulled off a six-wicket, last-ball win over Multan Sultans in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in front of a packed Sharjah Stadium crowd.
It was a splendid treat for the Friday fans as Lahore chased Multan’s mammoth total of 200-6 in 20 overs.
AB de Villiers revealed why he is one of the finest demolishers in the world through an unbeaten 52 off 29 balls with three boundaries and as many sixes, while his South African compatriot David Wiese won the hearts of the crowd scoring a breezy 45 off 20 balls with five sixes including the last-ball six for a sensational victory. Together they put on 98 runs in just 7.3 overs.
It turned into another edge-of-the-seat thriller in Sharjah with Lahore needing to score 41 runs off the last 18 balls. It was reduced to 25 off 12 and then nine off the last over. Wiese lifted Daniel Christian’s final delivery for a huge six to ensure the victory.
Earlier, Lahore opener Fakhar Zaman set the momentum for the run chase through an aggressive 63 runs off 35 balls with seven fours and three sixes.
Multan, who were put into bat, would not have expected such a chase after their opener James Vince cracked 84 runs off 41 balls with seven fours and six sixes, and his opening partner Umar Siddiq scored 53 off 38 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Together they had put on 135 runs in 11.5 overs and posted the highest total of the fourth edition of the PSL, only to be erased by Lahore through the chase.
The Vince-Siddiq partnership was ended by Sandip Lamichhane by having Vince caught brilliantly at the boundary by Zaman. Shaheen Afridi, who bowled the 15th over, ended Siddiq’s fine knock after Sohail Akhtar caught him at fine leg. Christian hit Afridi for a six and boundary but Rauf had him run out for 21 in the last over. Mohammad Irfan, hitting Rauf to a boundary, ensured the team reached the 200-run mark.
Lahore lost an early wicket when Mohammad Illyas had Sohail Akhtar caught at wide long on for 10. Salman Butt, playing his first match of the PSL following a ban, hit the first ball he faced from Shoaib Malek for a boundary to midwicket. The team went past the 50-run mark in the sixth over with Zaman Butt scoring freely.
Zaman hit Ilyas for two sixes and a four in the eighth over and raced to his half century in 28 balls.
At the halfway mark, Lahore were 96-1 with 105 runs more needed. Junaid Khan provided the breakthrough ending Zaman’s knock by having him hit to Evans at deep midwicket. Zaman and Butt had put on 66 runs in 6.5 overs for the second wicket.
De Villiers walked in, but Butt departed, clean bowled by Junaid for 17. Next man Agha Salman lasted six balls to score two runs before becoming Junaid’s next victim. Quick wickets dipped the run flow, before Wiese joined De Villiers and took up the challenge and steered the team to the target through a dramatic finish.
Brief scores Lahore Qalandars bt Multan Sultans by six wickets.
Multan Sultans 200-6: James Vince 84, Umar Siddiq 53, Daniel Christian 21; Sandeep Lamichhane 3-46)
Lahore Qalandars 204-4: Fakhar Zaman 63, AB De Villiers 52n.o, David Wiese 45n.o; Junaid Khan 3-39