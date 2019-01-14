Dubai: South Africa’s legendary batsman AB De Villers, who will make his debut in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will commence on February 14 in Dubai, will also play in the league’s matches to be held in Lahore. De Villiers, who will play for Lahore Qalandars, will feature in his team’s back-to-back matches at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 9 and 10.
The PSL will be held for 32 days and will be a 34-match tournament.
De Villiers will make his PSL debut in Lahore’s opening match of the event in Dubai against Islamabad and fly with the team to Lahore.
“I am delighted to confirm that I will represent Lahore Qalandars in front of our home crowds on March 9 and 10 during the HBL PSL 2019. I look forward to revisiting the Gaddafi Stadium and aim to play my part in helping Lahore Qalandars achieve something they have been aspiring for since the inception of this tournament in 2016,” said de Villiers, who last visited Lahore in 2007.
De Villiers feel it is his responsibility to ensure that big cricket returns to Pakistan. “I am fully aware that cricket is like a second religion in Pakistan. I still remember the support and appreciation we received in 2007,” he said. “Furthermore, I feel I have a role to play in helping international cricket return to Pakistan. These have been some of the motivating factors for me to return to Lahore.”