Lahore: South African star AB de Villiers and prolific Australian batsman Steve Smith will be two of the star attractions at this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) Player Draft.

Some of the world’s most exciting T20 stars are set to dazzle at the PSL once again which returns to action on February 14, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday. The list also includes the Windies trio of Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine. Bravo was picked up by Peshawar Zalmi last year but couldn’t join the team due to an injury. Pollard, the Multan Sultans all-rounder, said he was looking forward to play in the PSL once again. “PSL is an extremely competitive tournament,” said Pollard. “Whenever availability permits, I always look forward to playing at the PSL.”

Sunil Narine, who has been an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars squad, shared his excitement at seeing so many stars sign up for the 2019 edition. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the PSL in all these seasons,” said Narine. “The next year should be even bigger and better with such an impressive player roster.”