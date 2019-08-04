Warner replied with a smile in an entertaining manner after he was booed by the crowd

Australia's David Warner gestures with his trouser pockets during the Ashes test match in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Image Credit: Reuters

Birmingham: Australia opener David Warner has won the Edgbaston crowd during the first Ashes Test against England. After he was booed by the spectators, Warner replied with a smile and in an entertaining manner.

Warner was playing his first Test after serving a one-year ban following the infamous 'sandpapergate' in Cape Town last year. The opener was fielding in front of the Hollies Stand on Saturday when the crowd started shouting: "He's got sandpaper in his hands!"

Warner also acknowledged the crowd by opening both his palms to show that there was nothing in his hands before emptying his pockets too, following which the crowd gave him a loud and heartfelt round of applause.