India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni fields during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) have rejected a request from the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA) to allow former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to keep the “Balidaan Badge” on his wicketkeeping gloves.

Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment, wore gloves featuring a dagger logo in India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

His gesture has gained widespread attention on television and on social media in India, with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter.

But the ICC said Dhoni’s wearing of the logo in India’s first match at the World Cup contravened its rules.

ICC spokeswoman Claire Furlong said: “It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed. Only manufacturers’ logos are allowed on gloves.”

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the ICC has made it clear that it is not possible to approve the gloves with the ‘Balidaan Badge’.

The ICC has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message and that the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeping gloves.

During the CoA meeting in Mumbai on Friday, one of the members had said that an approval had been sought so that Dhoni can continue wearing the gloves with the logo.

“Yes, we are aware of the issue with Dhoni’s badge. But this is not a political or religious sentiment and we have requested the ICC to grant permission to Dhoni to sport the badge on his gloves,” the COA member said.

The Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Balidaan” is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.