Fans request Dhoni to retain Army insignia on gloves, pour support on Twitter Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Indians have come out in support of cricketer MS Dhoni after the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked him to remove a military insignia from his wicket-keeping gloves during the World Cup.

The former India captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel of a reserve force called the Territorial Army in India’s Parachute Regiment. He was seen sporting the “Balidaan Badge”, the Army insignia during India’s opening game in the ongoing World Cup on Wednesday.

According to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she said.

The logo has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with the word “Balidaan” or sacrifice inscribed in the Devanagari script, a script developed and used in ancient India.

The ICC said the logo flouts ICC equipment and clothing regulations that do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match. However, they added he would face no penalty.

With hashtag #KeepTheGlove and #BalidanBadge, Indian fans requested Dhoni to retain the Army insignia on the gloves and poured support on Twitter.

Many said the badge was not political or religious in nature.

Tweep @pareek_2000 posted: “International cricket council @ICC ordered Lt. Colonel @msdhoni to remove the Army insignia from his glove, on what basis @ICC ordered to remove the Army insignia #BalidaanBadge, it’s not political, not religious, it’s the love for the nation and Army #IndianArmy. Say No to ban.”

Actor @Riteishd: “Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments, in fact, it honours the brave.”

While others said that the ICC should pay attention to more important things than a logo.